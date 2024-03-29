Premier League Predictions - Our Betting Tips & Match Previews

This weekend, from 29 to 31 March 2024, the English Premier League offers some exciting fixtures. Check out our predictions before to bet on the EPL!

With 10 matches still to be played, the suspense is everywhere: the battle for the title, qualification for European competitions, and staying in the top flight of English football. The best tips and predictions for the best matches of matchday 29 of the Premier League are available.

Our 5 English Premier League Predictions & Free Tips

Manchester City vs Arsenal (31/03/24) - Draw, @3.87 on 1xBet. Liverpool vs Brighton (31/03/24) - Liverpool winner, @1.39 on 1xBet. Newcastle vs West Ham (30/03/24) - West Ham winner, @4.11 on 1xBet. Brentford vs Manchester United (30/03/24) - Manchester United winner, @2.22 on 1xBet. Chelsea vs Burnley (30/03/24) - Chelsea winner, @1.33 on 1xBet.

Read on the details of our predictions to get better insights!

Prediction N°1 - Manchester City vs Arsenal

Match Date - 31/03/2024

- 31/03/2024 Our Tip - Title contenders to draw in huge match at the Etihad Stadium @3.87 on 1xBet, correct as of 29/03/24.

We return to Premier League action after the international break as Manchester City host Arsenal in a huge match which could be vital in deciding the race for the Premier League title. We predict that there will be no outright winner on Sunday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola's side sit only a point behind Arsenal and Liverpool in third place, and come off the back of a 1-1 draw with Liverpool in their previous Premier League clash. They have recently been boosted by the return of Kevin De Bruyne to the side, and a return to form for the ever-dangerous Erling Haaland.

On the other hand, Mikel Arteta's Gunners are in better form going into the match, with five straight wins as they look to pull clear of both City and Liverpool at the top of the table. Yet, the task away from home will be difficult, considering they lost to the Citizens in their last visit 4-1 in April last year.

Prediction N°2 - Liverpool vs Brighton

Match Date - 31/03/2024

- 31/03/2024 Our Tip - The Reds to win tough match against De Zerbi's Seagulls @1.39 on 1xBet, correct as of 29/03/24.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will be looking to retake top spot in the Premier League this weekend, but all will depend on the result of City's match against Arsenal later in the day. But, the Reds know a win will significantly boost their chances.

Liverpool have won four out of their last five matches, with Brighton showing mixed form of late in the Premier League - yet De Zerbi's side will be looking to refocus domestically after being knocked out of Europe. The Seagulls have also proved tricky for Liverpool in recent times, with three out of their last five encounters ending up in a draw.

Liverpool have fresh injury concerns, but will be capable of putting together a huge sprint to the finish line this season. They should edge the contest with Brighton.

Prediction N°3 - Newcastle vs West Ham

Match Date - 30/03/2024

- 30/03/2024 Our Tip - The Hammers to keep up push for Europe with win @4.11 on 1xBet, correct as of 29/03/24.

Newcastle will host West Ham in a clash which could be decisive in the chase for the top four and Champions League football this season. The Hammers can keep up their push for a European spot with a win against a Newcastle side who look beset with injuries.

The Magpies will be without Sandro Tonali, Joelinton, Nick Pope, Callum Wilson, and Sven Botman, whilst West Ham go into the game with no fresh injury concerns. The away side's attacking talent should be able to break down a recently porous Newcastle defence.

Prediction N°4 - Brentford vs Manchester United

Match Date - 30/03/2024

- 30/03/2024 Our Tip - Red Devils to return to PL action with win @2.22 on 1xBet, correct as of 29/03/24.

Erik Ten Haag's side went into the international break with a huge boost of confidence after knocking Liverpool out of the FA Cup in dramatic fashion, but will have to follow up that result with a tough trip to the Gtech Stadium - which has not been a happy hunting ground in recent memory.

Yet, the Bees are on a torrid winless run in their last six outings in the Premier League, whilst United have been victorious in four of their last six. Brentford should show a strong attacking display at home, where they are rarely kept at bay, but they will struggle defensively with limited options in an injury crisis. Ten Haag's side should be able to come away from the Capital with a win.

Prediction N°5 - Chelsea vs Burnley

Match Date - 30/03/2024

- 30/03/2024 Our Tip - Chelsea to further inflict misery on struggling Burnley with win @1.33 on 1xBet, correct as of 29/03/24.

Chelsea go into the game hoping to boost their hopes of a top seven finish in the Premier League, they will welcome relegation-threatened Burnley on Saturday afternoon to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues come off the back of two wins back-to-back at home against Newcastle United and Leicester City, standing them in good stead against Vincent Kompany's side - who after a run of four straight losses and a draw, earned a vital win against Brentford in their last outing in the Premier League.

The West London side should be more than capable of overturning Burnley at home to aid their push up the table.

Our Conclusion

