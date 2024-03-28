Ligue 1 Predictions - Our Betting Tips & Match Previews

Matchday 27 of the French championship promises to be an exciting one. From March 29 to March 31, 2024, a number of exciting matches are on the cards.

While PSG seem to be on their way to another French championship title, their 3rd in a row, the battle for Champions League qualification, European places and staying in Ligue 1 next season are all on the agenda. Find the best Ligue 1 predictions below.

Our 5 Ligue 1 Predictions & Free Tips

Prediction N°1 - Olympique de Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain (Le Classique)

Match Date: Sunday 31st March

Our Tip: PSG to continue dominance of France's Classico with win @2.12 on 1xBet, correct as of 28/03/24.

Sunday evening will see Le Classique return as Olympique de Marseille host Paris Saint-Germain at the fiery Stade Vélodrome. In recent times, PSG have dominated this iconic fixture of French football, but OM will have some reason to be feeling positive going into the match against their bitter rivals.

Les Olympiens have won five out of their last seven matches under interim manager Jean-Louis Gasset, reaching a Europa League quarter-final in the process. Pierre- Emerick Aubameyang has also been in great form of late, scoring eight goals since the arrival of his new manager.

Yet, history will always serve as a lesson. PSG are top of the league and are currently on a 21-match unbeaten run, with Kylian Mbappé entering into scintillating form in his last Ligue 1 match with a hat-trick against Montpellier to bring his goal tally this season already to 38 goals. Despite the OM threat, we say that PSG will come through as winners this time around.

Prediction N°2 - Lille vs Lens

Match Date: Friday 29th March

Our Tip: Tight 'Northern Derby' will likely see a draw @3.52 on 1xBet, correct as of 28/03/24.

The consequences of defeat for both of these rival sides would be heavy, as Lille face Lens in the next instalment of France's Northern rivalry. It's a battle not only for local bragging rights, but also in the race for European football next season, with both sides only separated by two places and just one point in the Ligue 1 table.

Lens have been great defensively away from home this season, with the most clean sheets in Ligue 1 on the road. Meanwhile, Lille have been dominant at home all season, with only one defeat at Stade Pierre Mauroy. Some would say, a classic equation for a tie between the two sides.

With the stakes high in the season's final sprint, and both sides coming off the back of the international break, a draw would suit both managers – as much as they wouldn't admit publicly.

Prediction N°3 - Olympique Lyonnais vs Stade de Reims

Match Date: Saturday 30th March

Our Tip: Lyon to continue push up Ligue 1 table with win @2.12 on 1xBet, correct as of 28/03/24.

Saturday night's action will see 10th place Lyon face 9th place Reims, in what will be a tight battle as both sides aim for a positive finish in the top half of the table by the end of the season.

Lyon manager Pierre Sage has guided the club to a complete turnaround in form since becoming permanent boss. They are currently in a rich vein of form, having won four of their last five matches in all competitions as one of the most in-form teams in the league.

They face Will Still's Reims side who come off the back of a great 2-2 draw against PSG in their previous Ligue 1 match before the international break, but who have looked slightly inconsistent away from home of late. It will be a tight affair but we predict that Lyon will have enough to edge the contest.

Prediction N°4 - OGC Nice vs FC Nantes

Match Date: Sunday 31st March

Our Tip: Les Aiglons to secure home victory over Nantes @1.77 on 1xBet, correct as of 28/03/24.

Antoine Kombouaré makes his return as Nantes manager as Les Canaris look to get themselves out of a dire situation in the relegation zone of the Ligue 1 table. They face their hosts, OGC Nice, who are still scrambling to fight for Champions League football.

Despite the potential of a 'new manager bounce', Nantes have also lost four out of their last five matches - hence their steep drop down the table. OGC Nice's form has also seen a sharp decline of late, but their saving grace has been their home performances - Farioli's side have won 54% of their matches played at the Allianz Riviera this season.

Prediction N°5 - Lorient vs Brest

Match Date: Sunday 31th March

Our Tip: High-flying Brest to take bragging rights in Breton Derby @2.04 on 1xBet, correct as of 28/03/24.

We'll have another big regional rivalry on our hands as Stade Brestois travel to Lorient on Sunday afternoon in an all-Brittany clash. Regis Le Bris' Lorient side have improved in Ligue 1 lately to climb out of the relegation places, yet they will face a second-placed Brest who are currently at an all-time high on confidence.

Lorient have been poor at home in recent months, losing four out of their last five at Stade du Moustoir - whilst Brest have been comfortably one of the most in-form teams in the league all season. With the attacking threat of Pierre Lees-Melou, Romain del Castillo, and Steve Mounié, they should be able to overturn their struggling Breton neighbours with relative ease.

Thanks to these tips and information, punters have all the cards in hand to bet on the best Ligue 1 fixtures. When it comes to betting on soccer, and more specifically on Ligue 1, the best bookmakers in Kenya all offer bets on the French soccer championship.