Atalanta vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips: Only a Bergamo miracle will do

Predictions and betting tips for the Europa League quarter-final Atalanta vs Liverpool, including 4.60 odds on a 10-minute winner.

+

The script couldn’t have gone any better for Atalanta last Thursday. The Italians shocked Liverpool and the rest of the footballing fraternity with a convincing 3-0 victory.

Atalanta vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Double chance & total - Atalanta/Draw & over 2.5 @ 3 with 22Bet

Liverpool to win at least one half - 5-6 @ 1.34 with 22Bet

The first goal in the interval from 1 To 10 minutes @ 3.4 with 22Bet

All odds are courtesy of 22Bet, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the 22Bet promo code

Don’t have a 22Bet account yet? Check our 22Bet registration guide

guide Find out more about Kenya's best betting sites

As a result, La Dea can walk into the Gewiss Stadium confident of booking only their second-ever European semi-final in their history.

Liverpool’s season seems to be unravelling, primarily due to poor finishing. The Reds simply couldn’t find the net in Sunday’s 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace at Anfield.

While it leaves their Premier League title hopes hanging by a threat, their European adventure seems almost certain to end in Bergamo.

However, the Merseysiders are familiar with miracles in continental football as they’ve accomplished the seemingly impossible at times.

They will need another one of those nights on Thursday if Jurgen Klopp is to become the first Liverpool manager to guide them to five European semi-finals.

A miracle too far

Not many gave Atalanta a chance of seeing off Liverpool last week but Gian Piero Gasperini’s charges silenced the raucous Anfield crowd with an excellent performance.

The Nerazzurri will take some stopping on Thursday as they’ve lost just one of their last 22 matches in this competition (W13, D8).

Additionally, on the two occasions where Atalanta won the first leg of a European tie on the road, they progressed through to the next round.

Liverpool have been beaten twice at home in the first leg of UEFA competitions and they were sent packing on both occasions.

Klopp’s desperation to claw his team back into the tie will have them throwing everything into attack. It may leave them vulnerable to the host’s counterattack led by Gianluca Scamacca.

Atalanta vs Liverpool Betting Tip 1: Double chance & total - Atalanta/Draw & over 2.5 @ 2.5 with 22Bet

Exploiting defensive vulnerabilities

With their home fans up for this encounter, Atalanta could pile on the pressure on the visitors.

Liverpool’s defence hasn’t been as great as seasons gone by as they’re more susceptible to conceding chances.

Crystal Palace cut through them with relative ease on Sunday, something that Gasperini would have had an eye on.

The hosts won 55 corners in their nine Europa League fixtures at an average of 6.11 per game. Considering they’re in their backyard, they could rack up those flag kicks.

Atalanta vs Liverpool Betting Tip 2: Liverpool to win at least one half - 5-6 @ 1.34 with 22Bet

Starting early

Europe has witnessed multiple instances when Liverpool’s collective backs were against the wall.

The Reds always find a way to fight back as they did in Istanbul in 2005 and in 2020 when they beat Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield after losing the first leg 3-0.

The difference is they’re not on Merseyside this time around but Klopp’s men will leave everything on the pitch on Thursday night.

The visitors netted within 10 minutes in both legs of the round of 16 against Sparta Prague and to have a chance in Bergamo, they must find the net early.

Atalanta vs Liverpool Betting Tip 3: The first goal in the interval from 1 To 10 minutes @ 3.4 with 22Bet