Horoya AC Overview

Switzerland have officially welcomed Granit Xhaka and Breel Embolo back into the national team setup following a controversial investigation into forged COVID-19 vaccination documents. The pair were sidelined during recent international windows as the Swiss Football Association (SFV) scrutinized their actions from 2022.
In the latest instalment of GOAL’s ‘Brits Abroad’ series, a man that started playing at the age of three and graced the Premier League with Manchester United before ending up in Lausanne talks learning French, Xbox unwinding and what to do in Switzerland