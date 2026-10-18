Horoya AC Overview

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Horoya AC

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Granit Xhaka Switzerland 2026

'A mistake' forgiven! - Xhaka & Embolo cleared for Swiss return

Switzerland have officially welcomed Granit Xhaka and Breel Embolo back into the national team setup following a controversial investigation into forged COVID-19 vaccination documents. The pair were sidelined during recent international windows as the Swiss Football Association (SFV) scrutinized their actions from 2022.

G. XhakaB. Embolo
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Explore Betting on GOAL
October 2026
CAF Champions League Qualification
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Horoya AC
HOA
1
Al-Merreikh badge
Al-Merreikh
ALM
0
FT
CAF Champions League Qualification
Al-Merreikh badge
Al-Merreikh
ALM
1
Horoya AC badge
Horoya AC
HOA
0
FT
agg 1 - 1
pen 3 - 5
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Standings

Premier League crestPremier League

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Paris Saint-Germain crestParis Saint-Germain962121101120
W
W
W
W
W
2Lille crestLille9531126618
W
D
D
W
L
3Lyon crestLyon9522157817
W
L
W
L
W
4Paris FC crestParis FC95221610617
W
L
W
L
W
5Rennes crestRennes95132019116
L
W
L
W
L
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