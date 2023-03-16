Women's World Cup prize money: How much winners get & full breakdown

GOAL tells you everything about the Women's World Cup prize money and reveal how much the winners receive.

The Women's World Cup in 2023 is set to be the biggest edition ever, with FIFA expanding the tournament to 32 teams.

The marquee international competition is slated to start on July 20 and will be hosted jointly by Australia and New Zealand. FIFA is also set to increase the pool of prize money significantly from what it was four years back in 2019.

So, what is the total prize money and how much do the winners get? GOAL tells you everything you need to know.

What is the 2023 Women's World Cup prize money?

FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced at the FIFA Congress that the 2023 Women’s World Cup prize money pool will be $110m.

Although this figure is significantly less than what was awarded during the 2022 Men's World Cup, Infantino has promised that the governing body is fighting to get equal pay.

"As a father of four beautiful daughters, I know how much attention we need to give women. Women deserve much, much more than that and we are there to fight for them and with them," he said during the FIFA Congress where he was re-elected as the President.

FIFA is yet to sell the broadcast rights of the tournament, and Infantino targeted the bidders as they are offering 100 times less for rights to the women's tournament than for the men's.

“Well, offer us 20 percent less, 50 percent less, but not 100 percent less," Infantino said in closing remarks to the FIFA Congress. "That’s why we can’t do it.”

The global professional soccer players’ union has also sent a letter signed by 150 women’s national team players to FIFA demanding equal World Cup prize money. They further called for at least 30 percent of the prize money to go to the players competing in the tournament.

The letter also demands FIFA to ensure equality in terms of travel conditions, training venues and facilities.

What was the 2019 Women's World Cup prize money?

The prize money for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup was $30 million, with the tournament champions receiving $4 million.

The table below shows the complete breakdown of the prize money.

Position Prize Money Winners $4 million Runners-up $2.6 million 3rd place $2 million 4th place $1.6 million 5th-8th place $1.45 million 9th-16th place $1 million 17th-24th place $750,000

FIFA also spent $20 million on tournament preparations and Club Benefits Program.