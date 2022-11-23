World Cup 2022 prize money: How much winners get & full rewards breakdown

Learn about what's prize money is up for grabs for all 32 nations competing for the World Cup this winter

The 2022 World Cup brought 32 teams from across the continents to Qatar in order to battle it out for the glory of lifting the grandest prize in football.

However, it is not just pride that is at stake on these occasions, with lucrative rewards available to those teams which perform best at the tournament.

With that in mind, GOAL takes a look at the World Cup 2022 prize money breakdown.

How much money will the 2022 World Cup winners get?

The eventual World Cup 2022 champions receive a hefty $42 million (£35m) in prize earnings. This is an uplift of $4 million compared to the previous tournament in Russia 2018.

The figure continues a trend that has seen the winning nation’s pay slips increase sizeably over the last 40 years. To give some context, it was only in 2006 that the World Cup-winning team pocketed more than $10 million, with Italy collecting $20 million as champions. In 2002, Brazil received under half of that amount and all the way back in 1982 the Italians received just $2.2 million for their triumphant efforts.

Full World Cup 2022 prize money breakdown

Position Prize money (USD) Winner $42m Runner-up $30m Third place $27m Fourth place $25m Quarter-final $17m Last 16 $13m Group stage $9m

In merely qualifying for this competition, players will have earned their respective nation's money. Qualification for the 2022 World Cup sees each team paid a $1.5 million (£1.2m) participation fee. However, as teams progress through the knockout tournament, earning potential increases.

You can see the breakdown of prize money per round in the table above.

Based on the prize money breakdown unveiled by FIFA, reaching the penultimate stages (semi-finals) in Qatar will see teams earn more than the winners of the World Cup in 2006 received.

How do the men & women's World Cup prize pots compare?

FIFA has announced that $60 million in earnings will be at stake for the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. This is more than seven times decreased on what will be offered at Qatar 2022.

However, it is double the estimated $30m that was given to nations at the 2019 tournament. This itself was two times the $15m that was reportedly offered by FIFA at the 2015 Women's World Cup in Canada.