Andre Silva’s wife has received messages of condolence in a case of mistaken identity following the death of Diogo Jota and his brother.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Liverpool forward Jota passed away on July 3 after being involved in a car crash when driving to a ferry port in northern Spain. Jota’s brother, Andre Silva, also lost his life in the tragic accident.

Tributes have flooded in, with prominent figures from the world of football paying their respects when attending the funeral of Jota and Silva in Portugal. Their families are being given as much support as possible.

MISTAKEN IDENTITY

There has been some “confusion” though, with some messages of condolences being passed on to Maria Rodrigues - the model wife of Portugal and RB Leipzig striker Andre Silva, who has the same name as Jota's brother. She has addressed that situation on social media.

WHAT RODRIGUES SAID

Rodrigues said in an Instagram post: “I have been receiving many kind and concerned messages lately. There seems to have been some confusion regarding the recent devastating news, and I want to clarify that this information is not about my husband, Andre Silva. Our hearts go out to the families affected by this tragedy. We are thinking of them at this incredibly difficult time.”

Silva, who has 53 caps for Portugal, was an international team-mate of Jota - who represented his country for the first time in 2019 and went on to make 49 appearances - while the pair also played together at club level for Porto.