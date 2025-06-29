Why Mikel Arteta has been a 'victim' at Arsenal as Spaniard lauded for transforming 'nowhere near' Gunners into title challengers - but fans could still turn on him

Mikel Arteta has been a “victim” of his own success at Arsenal, says Paul Dickov, with the Spaniard being warned that fans could still turn on him.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Former Gunners captain Arteta returned to Emirates Stadium in a managerial capacity when opening his coaching career at the highest level in December 2019. He has overseen FA Cup and Community Shield triumphs.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Arsenal have, however, finished as runners-up in the Premier League across three successive seasons - while the 2024-25 campaign saw them suffer Champions League heartache at the semi-final stage.

As he approaches six years at the helm, Arteta is under pressure to deliver more tangible success. Deals in the summer transfer market are considered to be vital, with the Gunners still in the hunt for a prolific No.9.

WHAT DICKOV SAID

Quizzed on whether 2025-26 is make or break territory for Arteta, former Arsenal striker Dickov - speaking in association with IgnitionCasino - told GOAL: “It is. I think Mikel has been the victim of his own success.

“If you look at where the club were when he took over, with the amount of players, it’s virtually a brand new team. The biggest thing is, he has changed the mentality of the club as well. I know they haven’t won anything, but they are up there competing. They were nowhere near when Mikel took over.

“He has got a really good, young, hungry team that are energetic, play football. And more than anything else, which may change if they don’t win anything next season, he has got the Emirates and the fans on side - which is a big, big thing.

“The fans, there was a big disparity between the fans and the team when he came in. He has brought that back. At the same time, it is harsh but he probably does have to win something next season otherwise people will start asking more questions and the pressure will be on.”

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL?

Arsenal are due to spend pre-season in Asia, with a north London derby date with arch-rivals Tottenham being taken in along the way, before opening their 2025-26 Premier League campaign away at Manchester United on August 17.