Who needs Kylian Mbappe most? Man Utd, Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City or Arsenal?

It's unlikely that the PSG forward is going to be heading to the Premier League anytime soon but if he did become available, who should sign him?

It's no secret that every club in Europe would dream of having Kylian Mbappe playing for them but as his future remains unclear, which of the Premier League's big hitters would benefit most from having him?

Manchester United are currently looking for a new No.9, while Chelsea, given their struggles in front of goal last season, would undoubtedly see an improvement in attack if they added Mbappe to their ranks.

The Independent reports that Arsenal, in fact, would be the France international's first choice if he were to leave PSG, ahead of Liverpool, who have also been linked with a move for the 24-year-old.

And what of Manchester City - the treble winners already have an envious amount of attacking talent at their disposal but imagine Mbappe flying down that left wing in support of Erling Haaland...!

So what do you think? Who needs Mbappe most? Let us know in the comments below! 👇