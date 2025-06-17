How to watch today's Ulsan HD vs Mamelodi Sundowns FIFA Club World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup match between Ulsan HD and Mamelodi Sundowns, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ulsan HD from South Korea will be looking for a winning start to their FIFA Club World Cup campaign when they face South African outfit Mamelodi Sundowns at Inter&Co Stadium on Tuesday.

Ulsan secured their spot in the finals as the top-ranked eligible team in the AFC four-year ranking. Meanwhile, Sundowns qualified as the second-best ranked eligible team in the CAF four-year ranking.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Ulsan HD vs Mamelodi Sundowns online - TV channels & live streams

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Ulsan HD and Mamelodi Sundowns will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Ulsan HD vs Mamelodi Sundowns kick-off time

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Ulsan HD and Mamelodi Sundowns will be played at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida, United States.

It will kick off at 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET / 11 pm BST on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

Team news & squads

Ulsan HD team news

Ulsan's attack will be led by Brazilian forward Erick Farias.

Meanwhile, Darijan Bojanic is a key player in central midfield and is also set to feature in the XI.

Mamelodi Sundowns team news

Iqraam Rayners and Lucas Ribeiro Costa are the side's main threats in attack.

Tashreeq Matthews will also compete for a spot in the front three, while Teboho Mokoena will be a key starter in midfield.

