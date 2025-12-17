This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Women's Champions League
team-logoFC Twente
Sportpark Schreurserve
team-logoReal Madrid Femenino
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Twente vs Real Madrid Women's Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's Champions League match between Twente and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news

Real Madrid Femenino will give one final push for a direct spot in the Women's Champions League quarter-finals when they take on Twente Women at De Grolsch Veste in Enschede, Netherlands, on Wednesday.

The game will kick off along with all other games on the final matchday of the league phase, at 12 pm PT/3 pm ET/8 pm GMT.

While Las Blancas will need someone above them to drop points in order to capitalize and enter the top-four, Twente are already eliminated and can only spoil the party for the Spanish side. However, Pau Quesada's side are guaranteed of a knockout play-off spot based on their final position on the league-phase table.

Here is where to find the Women's Champions League match between Twente and Real Madrid live with English language commentary as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.

CountryTV channel / live stream
United Kingdom (UK)Disney+
United States (U.S.)ESPN Deportes, ESPN Select, Paramount+, Fubo
AustraliaDisney+
GermanyDisney+
IndiaFanCode
ItalyDisney+
Republic of IrelandDisney+
NetherlandsDisney+
SpainDisney+

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Women's Champions League match between Twente and Real Madrid will be available to watch and stream live online through Disney+, while fans in the United States (U.S.) can catch the live action on ESPN Deportes, ESPN Select, Paramount+ and Fubo.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Twente Women vs Real Madrid Femenino kick-off time

crest
Women's Champions League - Women's Champions League
Sportpark Schreurserve

Team news & squads

FC Twente vs Real Madrid Femenino Probable lineups

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • C. Dekker

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • P. Quesada

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Twente Women team news

Twente’s exact injury list is not broadly publicized, but nothing suggests major fresh injuries beyond usual rotation.

A possible question mark exists over Charlotte Hulst.

Jaimy Ravensbergen has been influential in attack, while the defensive duties are expected to be carried out by Lieske Carleer, Anna Knol and Alieke Tuin.

Real Madrid Femenino team news

Confirmed absentees include Merle Frohms, Signe Bruun, Sandie Toletti, Antonia Silva and Teresa Abelleira, while Lotte Keukelaar has had limited minutes recently due to a minor issue.

Additionally, Real Madrid will be without Maelle Lakrar and Iris Ashley for this fixture due to suspension.

The offensive lineup is likely to consist of the likes of Alba Redondo, Caroline Weir, Naomie Feller and Linda Caicedo.

Form

FCT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

RMA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/2
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

FCT

Last 2 matches

RMA

0

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

2

Goals scored

10
Games over 2.5 goals
2/2
Both teams scored
1/2

Standings

Useful links

0