How to watch today's PSG vs Flamengo FIFA Intercontintental Cup final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

There will be a new FIFA Intercontinental Cup winner when PSG take on Flamengo in the final at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, on Wednesday.

The game will kick off at 8 pm local time (9 am PT/12 pm ET/5 pm GMT).

Les Parisiens were reserved a spot in the final as the reigning UEFA Champions League winners. Meanwhile, the Brazilians defeated Pyramids 2-0 to claim the Challenger Cup and progress to the final showdown.

Here is where to find PSG vs Flamengo live with English language commentary as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final between PSG and Flamengo will be available to watch and stream live online through DAZN, while fans in the United States (U.S.) and Canada can catch the live action on Fanatiz, Fubo, beIN SPORTS, and beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Globally, the game can be streamed online live on FIFA+.

PSG vs Flamengo kick-off time

FIFA Intercontinental Cup - FIFA Intercontinental Cup Ahmed bin Ali Stadium

Team news & squads

PSG team news

Achraf Hakimi will be unavailable due to an ankle injury. However, Lucas Chevalier is expected to return from his ankle issue, and Ousmane Dembele is eligible to play after missing the weekend fixture against Metz.

In their recent 3-2 Ligue 1 triumph, the goals were scored by Goncalo Ramos, Quentin Ndjantou and Desire Doue.

Flamengo team news

Allan is expected to miss the game due to a heel injury, while Pedro is a doubt due to a forearm issue.

In other news, Leo Pereira and Danilo scored against Pyramids, and Agustin Rossi recorded a clean sheet with two saves in the 2-0 victory.

