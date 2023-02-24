When is the Europa League last 16 draw? Date, live stream, teams & fixtures for 2022-23

GOAL provides everything you need to know about the upcoming Europa League last 16 draw.

The 2022-23 Europa League knockout round play-offs continue with heavyweights like Manchester United, Roma, & Juventus in the mix.

The Red Devils secured their spot after defeating Barcelona in the playoffs. While the Bianconeri thrashed Nantes 3-0, courtesy of an Angel Di Maria hat-trick. Teams like Arsenal, Real Sociedad and Real Betis have already booked their place in the round of 16 by topping their respective groups.

With the last 16 draw knocking on the door, GOAL has the key information about how to watch it live, when it will take place and more.

When is the draw for the Europa League last 16?

Date: February 24, 2023 Time: 12pm GMT / 7am ET / 5:30pm IST Venue: UEFA HQ, Nyon

The draw for the 2022-23 Europa League last 16 will happen on Friday, February 24, 2023. It will start at 12pm GMT / 7am ET / 5:30pm IST.

It will be held at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

How does the Europa League last-16 draw work?

The draw will feature the eight group winners who are the seeded teams and eight knockout round play-offs winners who will be the unseeded teams.

No two teams from the same national association can be drawn against each other at this stage.

Getty

Which teams have qualified for the Europa League last 16 ?

Eight teams have already booked their place, while eight second-placed teams and eight teams from the Champions League are currently battling it out for the remaining eight slots in the last 16 stage.

Seeded Unseeded Arsenal Manchester United Real Betis Union Berlin Fenerbahce Juventus Ferencvaros Bayer Leverkusen Feyenoord Roma Freiburg Sevilla Real Sociedad Shakhtar Union Saint-Gilloise Sporting

Europa League knockout round play-offs results

You can see the state of play in the Europa League knockout round play-offs below.

Fixture 1st leg 2nd leg Barcelona vs Man Utd 2-2 1-2 Juventus vs Nantes 1-1 3-0 Sporting vs Midtjylland 1-1 0-4 Shakhtar Donetsk vs Rennes 2-1 1-2 (5-4) Ajax vs Union Berlin 0-0 1-3 Bayer Leverkusen vs Monaco 2-3 3-2 (5-3) Sevilla vs PSV 3-0 0-2 Salzburg vs Roma 1-0 0-2

How to I watch the Europa League last 16 draw & live stream

The draw will be streamed live-streamed for free on UEFA's official website.

You can also follow the draw on GOAL's website or follow GOAL's official Twitter pages for all the updates.

In India, fans can catch the draw as it happens on the Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD and stream it on SonyLIV.

What dates will the Europa League last 16 be played on?

Fixture Date Round of 16 first leg March 9 Round of 16 second leg March 16

The round of 16 first leg will take place on March 9 while the return leg will be played a week later on March 16.

When is the 2022-23 Europa League final?

The 2022-23 Europa League final will be hosted at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on May 31, 2023.