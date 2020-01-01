What is Wayne Rooney's net worth and how much does the former England star earn?

The former England captain has enjoyed a lucrative move to MLS side D.C. United before returning to England with Derby County

Wayne Rooney forged a remarkable career ever since breaking onto the scene as a precocious 16-year-old in 2002, going on to break records with and .

Nearly two decades in the Premier League, including a trophy-laden 13 years at Old Trafford, combined with a stint in Major League Soccer have ensured a rewarding lifestyle for the striker.

His status as one of England's greatest ever players was sufficient to attract sponsors from across the planet and he has collaborated with a variety of industry brands.

Now approaching the conclusion of his playing career and facing into the world of coaching, Goal takes a look at Rooney's net worth, salary, sponsorships and more.

What is Wayne Rooney's net worth?

Rooney's net worth is estimated at around the £100 million ($130m) mark based on his career earnings so far.

The Englishman had the chance to bolster his fortune massively by moving to the Chinese a number of years ago, but chose to turn down that gold rush opportunity.

Instead, a brief return to transpired, which was followed by lucrative move to in North America's , where he was one of the best paid players.

What is Wayne Rooney's salary?

Rooney was reportedly paid a basic wage of £250,000 a week at Manchester United that rose to £300,000 when the value of his commercial rights was accounted for.

It was due to run until the summer of 2019, meaning Rooney could have continued to bank it to the tune of over £30 million in total, but instead he chose to take a pay cut to rejoin in search of first-team football.

At Everton, Rooney earned around £150,000 a week, though that is still a considerable outlay for the Toffees. His contract was so big, in fact, that United allowed him to leave on a free transfer rather than demanding a fee.

It was widely agreed that Rooney was the highest-paid player in the Premier League until Paul Pogba bagged a contract said to be worth £290,000 a week in base salary.

The MLS Player Association website indicates that Rooney earned $3.5m (£2.6m) a year as a Designated Player at D.C. United, which means he was earning in the region of $70,000 a week.

And, according to the Sun , he will be on a similar figure at , with the Championship club content to match the star's wages in order to secure his services.

How much does Wayne Rooney earn per minute/hour/day?

If we take the figure of £2.6m to be Rooney's annual salary at Derby, he will be earning approximately £50,000 a week and over £200,000 a month.

His earnings work out at around £300 an hour, or £7,120 a day.

Timeframe Earnings Per second £0.10 Per minute £5 Per hour £300 Per day £7,120 Per week £50,000 Per month £220,000 Per year £2.6m

What sponsorship deals does Wayne Rooney have?

Rooney's boot sponsorship deal is with Nike and is reportedly worth £1m a year.

Late in 2015, it was reported that Adidas were trying to snap Rooney up months after taking over the production of United's kit, but that switch did not materialise.

When Rooney was facing scrutiny for alleged infidelity in British newspapers in 2010, the Daily Mail estimated the value of his four main endorsement deals - with Nike, Harper Collins, EA Sports and Coca-Cola - was worth over £2.5m.

Coca-Cola, however, ended its £600,000-a-year relationship with him amid the allegations.

Slightly bizarrely, United also started to push players into spin-off movie trailers over the past couple of years - and none more so than Rooney while he was at the club.

He was front and centre of an Independence Day: Resurgence promo and saw his ageing and downturn in form used to push the new Wolverine film in February 2017.

How many social media followers does Wayne Rooney have?

Clearly, Rooney's fanbase have been keen to follow his adventures, as he boasts just under 15 million followers on Instagram .

He also shares old throwback photos of himself and the old England team, as well as pictures of his wife Coleen and his children.

He boasts a further 24m likes on his official Facebook account , making him one of the most well-supported footballers on the platform, and over 17m on Twitter.

What businesses does Wayne Rooney have?

Beyond his personal property investment and spending on things like cars and racehorses, Rooney seems to keep his business decisions pretty low key.

In 2013, he was reported as being part of a partnership, along with cricketer Kevin Pietersen and businessman-turned-TV-personality Theo Paphitis, that invested in small businesses. As far as Rooney's overall worth goes the sums were pretty low, with each party putting in around £200,000.

Occasionally other interests pop up here and there. One that emerged in recent years was the backing of a hotel in Newcastle, which has been supported by a number of players past and present as well as a few other recognisable Premier League names.

What charity work does Wayne Rooney do?

Rooney works with a number of charities close to him and his wife, Coleen, in the north-west of England and they benefited hugely from the veteran's Manchester United testimonial match in 2016.

The Rooneys donated all of the £1.2m proceeds from the match against Everton to four organisations - the NSPCC, for whom Wayne is an ambassador, Claire House Children's Hospice, Alder Hey Children's Charity and the Manchester United Foundation.

According to the Manchester Evening News , the Manchester United Foundation used the cash to set up a Wayne Rooney scholarship to help children from deprived areas go into further education.

Through his own Wayne Rooney Foundation, Rooney hoped to raise £5m for various causes in 2017.

On November 4 201, Rooney announced that he would be returning to the England team following his retirement from the side in 2017 for a one-off appearance to raise money for the Wayne Rooney Foundation.

He put on the Three Lions shirt one last time for the charity friendly fixture against the U.S. National Team on November 15 of that year.

"I am truly humbled and hugely excited to play for England at Wembley again," Rooney said in a statement to the FA. "I would like to thank Gareth Southgate and The FA for inviting me back and helping to support my Foundation in the process.

"Playing for England was the greatest honour of my career – so winning my 120th, and final, cap will be a particularly special moment for me. It’s fitting that the match will be against the USA and I hope that both sets of fans enjoy the game."