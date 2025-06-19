How to watch today's PSG vs Botafogo FIFA Club World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup match between Paris Saint-Germain and Botafogo RJ, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Paris Saint-Germain return to Club World Cup duty on Thursday night, squaring off against Brazil's Botafogo in California in what promises to be a heavyweight clash between continental kings.

The clash pits the champions of Europe against South America's finest. PSG, fresh off their dazzling Champions League triumph, kicked off their CWC campaign in style with a commanding 4–0 rout of Atlético Madrid, a scoreline that was perhaps flattered by two late strikes but nonetheless stamped their credentials as title contenders.

A second straight win would almost certainly lock up top spot in Group B and secure their place in the last 16. Botafogo, meanwhile, edged past MLS outfit Seattle Sounders in their opener but now face a vastly tougher test.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel information, streaming details, and more.

How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Botafogo RJ online - TV channels & live streams

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Paris Saint-Germain and Botafogo RJ will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN, which is broadcasting all 63 CWC games for free globally.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Botafogo RJ kick-off time

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Paris Saint-Germain and Botafogo RJ will be played at Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET / 2 am BST (the following day) on Thursday, June 19, 2025.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Paris Saint-Germain team news

There's positive news for Luis Enrique, with Bradley Barcola in line to return from a knee issue. The young Frenchman is expected to be back in the mix, battling Desire Doue for a spot in attack alongside Gonçalo Ramos and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the latter having a hand in five goals over his last three appearances, including two assists last time out.

Ousmane Dembele remains a doubt as he continues individual recovery work, and his Ballon d'Or hopes take a hit with another likely absence. Midfield picks itself for PSG, while at the back, skipper Marquinhos is set for an emotional night, his first competitive appearance against a Brazilian club since turning out for Corinthians in 2012.

Botafogo RJ team news

On the other side, Botafogo boss Renato Paiva could take a more cautious approach than against Seattle. Striker Gonzalo Mastriani might drop out as Cuiabano eyes a return from a back issue. Summer arrivals Arthur Cabral and Joaquín Correa are pushing for involvement, though Correa is still nursing a knock.

With Matheus Martins and Jeffinho both ruled out, the onus will fall on Igor Jesus, whose aerial prowess has seen him score three headed goals in recent weeks, to lead the line. He'll be supported by Jefferson Savarino, last season's top scorer in Brazil's top flight with eight league goals, and a key figure if Botafogo are to cause an upset.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links