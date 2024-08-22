How to watch today's PAOK vs Shamrock Rovers Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

PAOK will take on Shamrock Rovers in the first leg of the Europa League playoffs at the Toumbas Stadium on Thursday.
The team that emerges victorious from this two-legged clash will secure a spot in the newly expanded 36-team Europa League. A long and hard Europa Conference League campaign awaits the losing side.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch PAOK vs Shamrock Rovers online - TV channels & live streams
In the UK, the Europa League playoff match between PAOK and Shamrock Rovers will be available to watch and stream online live on LOITV.
In the U.S., the game is not available to watch and stream online.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
You may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service if you are abroad. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
PAOK vs Shamrock Rovers kick-off time & stadium
The Europa League playoff match between PAOK and Shamrock Rovers will be played at the Toumbas Stadium on Thursday.
It will kick off at 1.30 pm ET / 6.30 pm BST.
Team news & squads
PAOK team news
PAOK have a fully fit squad with Jonny Otto, Baba Rahman, and Taison all returning to training this week after recovering from injuries.
However, they will be without promising centre-back Konstantinos Koulierakis, who has completed a move to Bundesliga club Wolfsburg.
PAOK possible XI: Kotarski; Sastre, Kedziora, Nasberg, Baba; Ozdoev, Schwab; Zivkovic, Konstantelias, Taison; Brandon.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Kotarski, Talichmanidis, Tsiftsis
|Defenders:
|Näsberg, Koulierakis, Michailidis, Kędziora, Otto, Rahman, Sastre, Thymianis, Soares
|Midfielders:
|Camara, Tsingaras, Konstantelias, Murg, Taison, Živković, Vieirinha, Schwab, Ozdoyev, Shoretire, Despodov
|Forwards:
|Chalov, Tissoudali, Samatta, Thomas
Shamrock Rovers team news
For Shamrock, Johnny Kenny and Rory Gaffney are making strides in their injury recoveries, but neither will be available on Thursday.
Striker Aaron Greene and defender Roberto Lopes are both dealing with minor injuries and will undergo late fitness tests before kickoff.
Shamrock Rovers possible XI: Pohls; Cleary, Grace, Hoare; Honohan, Watts, O'Neill, Clarke; Nugent, Farrugia; Burke.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Pöhls, Steacy, Leitis
|Defenders:
|Honohan, Hoare, Lopes, Grace, Cleary, Kavanagh, Clarke, Farrugia
|Midfielders:
|Watts, McEneff, Barrett, Nugent, O'Neill, Towell, Poom, Burns, Byrne, Noonan, Mandroiu
|Forwards:
|Greene, Burke, McNulty
Head-to-Head Record
