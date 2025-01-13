How to watch today's Millwall vs Dagenham & Redbridge FA Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FA Cup match between Millwall and Dag and Red, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Millwall will take on National League side Dag and Red in the third round of the FA Cup at The Den on Monday.

Millwall are winless in their last four games and will treat this as a golden opportunity to claim a win in front of the home crowd and get back on track in their domestic season.

Dag and Red are 15th in the National League standings. They were held in their most recent outing and will need a strong performance to cause an upset in this clash.

How to watch Millwall vs Dag and Red online - TV channels & live streams

Country TV channel / live stream United Kingdom ITV United States ESPN+ Australia Optus Sport Canada Sportsnet India Sony Ten, Sony LIV Saudi Arabia beIN Sports Netherlands, Poland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark Viaplay South Africa SuperSport, DStv

The match will be shown live on ITV in the UK and ESPN+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Millwall vs Dag and Red kick-off time

FA Cup - FA Cup The Den

The match will be played at The Den on Monday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm GMT / 2.30 pm ET.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Millwall team news

Millwall face several injury issues heading into this clash. Aidomo Emakhu and Josh Coburn are sidelined for the foreseeable future, while Duncan Watmore is likely to miss the game due to a quad injury.

Romain Esse is not expected to feature, as he nears a transfer to Crystal Palace.

Dag and Red team news

For the visitors, Sam Ling is doubtful after being forced off early during the match against Forest Green.

There are no further injury concerns for the visitors ahead of the FA Cup fixture.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

MIL Last 2 matches DAR 1 Win 1 Draw 0 Wins Millwall 5 - 0 Dag and Red

Dag and Red 0 - 0 Millwall 5 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 0/2

Standings

