How to watch today's Manchester City vs Newcastle United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier League Manchester City Manchester City vs Newcastle Newcastle

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester City and Newcastle, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City will take on Newcastle in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's team will be looking to bounce back after their mid-week loss against Real Madrid in the Champions League. In the league, they suffered a heavy loss against Arsenal and that would be a result they want to forget as soon as possible.

Newcastle are close behind, in sixth place and the same tally of 41 points. They will be chasing their third win in a row.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Manchester City vs Newcastle online - TV channels & live streams

Country

TV channel / live stream

United Kingdom (UK)

N/A

United States (U.S.)

Peacock

Australia

Optus Sport

Canada

Fubo

India

Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1/1HD

Republic of Ireland

Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky GO

Spain

DAZN, DAZN 1

Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden

Viaplay

South Africa

SuperSport

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Manchester City and Newcastle will not be broadcast live on TV.

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Peacock.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Manchester City vs Newcastle kick-off time


Premier League
Etihad Stadium

The match will be played at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 3 pm GMT / 10 am ET.

Team news & squads

Manchester City vs Newcastle Probable lineups

Manchester City

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-3-3

NEW
31
Ederson Moraes
6
N. Ake
27
M. Nunes
24
J. Gvardiol
5
J. Stones
7
O. Marmoush
26
Savinho
8
M. Kovacic
47
P. Foden
20
B. Silva
9
Erling Haaland
1
M. Dubravka
20
L. Hall
2
K. Trippier
33
D. Burn
5
F. Schaer
28
J. Willock
39
B. Guimaraes
8
S. Tonali
23
J. Murphy
10
A. Gordon
14
A. Isak

4-3-3

NEW

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Pep Guardiola

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Eddie Howe

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Manchester City team news

Manchester City are facing concerns over the availability of Jack Grealish and Manuel Akanji, both of whom picked up muscle injuries in midweek and are now significant doubts for the fixture.

Oscar Bobb and Nico González will undergo late fitness tests. Rodri remains out for the long term.

Newcastle team news

Newcastle, meanwhile, continues to be without Jamaal Lascelles due to a knee injury, while Harvey Barnes is also sidelined with a muscle issue.
The Magpies have additional concerns, as Anthony Gordon, Joelinton, Sven Botman, and Dan Burn are all carrying minor knocks and will be assessed before kickoff.

Form

MCI
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/11
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5

NEW
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

MCI

Last 5 matches

NEW

3

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

7

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

