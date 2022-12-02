WATCH: Furious Cavani punches VAR monitor in fit of rage after Uruguay dumped out of World Cup
- Uruguay out despite 2-0 win over Ghana
- Cavani was denied a penalty late on
- Took his anger out on VAR monitor
WHAT HAPPENED? Cavani couldn't contain his rage following Uruguay's premature exit from the tournament. As the players walked down the tunnel after the match, the veteran forward angrily punched the VAR monitor, causing it to fall to the ground.
El que se fue tranquilo con el VAR fue Cavani pic.twitter.com/Gi27gOOP0Z— FeFe (@FeFeTheOriginal) December 2, 2022
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cavani's furious reaction was an extension of Uruguay's unsavoury behaviour at the full-time whistle, which saw players and coaching staff angrily approach the referee, protesting decisions made in the game.
WHAT NEXT FOR URUGUAY? Victory over Ghana wasn't enough for the Celeste as late drama in Group H's other match saw South Korea beat Portugal 2-1 and progress to the last 16 on goals scored. Uruguay, meanwhile, are making sure they don't go home quietly.
