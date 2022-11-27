Costa Rica
WATCH: Who saw that coming?! Costa Rica recover from Spain mauling to earn 1-0 win over Japan with first shot on target at World Cup
James Hunsley
12:00 PM GMT 27/11/2022
- Fuller opened scoring against Japan
- Was Costa Rica's first on target all tournament
- Result turned Group E on its head
WHAT HAPPENED? Keysher Fuller's curling strike put his side ahead after nearly 170 minutes of tournament football without an effort on target. The shot snuck in after an error from goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda - who was man of the match in Japan's historic victory over Germany - with Fuller's strike enough to secure Costa Rica all three points.
Against all odds, Costa Rica take the lead!!— ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 27, 2022
It's taken 170 minutes of World Cup action but the Central Americans have finally scored with their first shot on target! 🙌🇨🇷
What a response following their last game against Spain... 🤩#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/OIJ01cpNeL
COSTA RICA HAS SCORED ITS FIRST GOAL OF THE 2022 FIFA WORLD CUP 🇨🇷 pic.twitter.com/PMZ2GFTI7k— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 27, 2022
