+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Chelsea FC v KAA Gent - UEFA Conference League 2024/25 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport
Premier League
team-logo
Stamford Bridge
team-logo
Stream anywhere in the world with SurfShark
GOAL

How to watch today's Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier LeagueChelseaChelsea vs Nottingham ForestNottingham Forest

How to watch the Premier League match between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea will take on Nottingham Forest in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Blues are fourth in the standings with 13 points from their first six matches. They have registered five wins in a row across all competitions and will be confident of extending that run. The hosts have scored three or more goals in each of their last four fixtures.

Nottingham Forest are down in ninth place and have managed only one win in their last five fixtures. It will be an uphill task for them this weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest online - TV channels & live streams

CountryTV channel / live stream
United KingdomNot available
United StatesPeacock
AustraliaOptus Sport
CanadaFubo
GermanySky Sports Premier League
IndiaDisney+ Hotstar VIP
Republic of IrelandNot available
SpainDAZN
ItalySky Sports Uno, Sky Go Italia
NetherlandsViaplay
South AfricaSuperSport, DStv

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest will not be broadcast live on TV.

In the United States (US), the game will be available to stream live online on Peacock.

Start a Peacock subscription today
Find the best deals

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Date:October 6, 2024
Kick-off time:2 pm BST / 9 am ET
Venue:Stamford Bridge

The match will be played at the Stamford Bridge on Sunday, with kick-off at 2 pm BST / 9 am ET.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

Chelsea's injury list is minimal, with captain Reece James and Omari Kellyman both recovering from thigh injuries without a clear date of return.

Midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka was a late scratch from the Gent match due to illness. But he should be back in the squad.

Chelsea possible XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Madueke, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Sanchez, Bettinelli, Bergstrom, Jorgensen
Defenders:Disasi, Cucurella, Adarabioyo, Badiashile, Colwill, Chilwell, Gusto, Fofana, Veiga
Midfielders:Fernandez, Felix, Chukwuemeka, Caicedo, Casadei, Dewsbury-Hall, Lavia
Forwards:Neto, Mudryk, Madueke, Jackson, Nkunku, Sancho, Guiu

Nottingham Forest team news

For Nottingham Forest, Morgan Gibbs-White is available again after serving his one-game suspension.

Ibrahim Sangare and Danilo are still sidelined, but otherwise, Forest have a healthy squad.

Nottingham Forest possible XI: Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Moreno; Ward-Prowse, Anderson; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Sels, Miguel
Defenders:Morata, Murillo, Williams, Omobamidele, Toffolo, Da Silva Moreira, Moreno, Milenkovic, Aina, Abbott
Midfielders:Anderson, Gibbs-White, Dominguez, Ward-Prowse, Yates
Forwards:Awoniyi, Wood, Hudson-Odoi, Silva, Elanga, Sosa, Dennis

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
11/05/24Nottingham Forest 2 - 3 ChelseaPremier League
02/09/23Chelsea 0 - 1 Nottingham ForestPremier League
13/05/23Chelsea 2 - 2 Nottingham ForestPremier League
01/01/23Nottingham Forest 1 - 1 ChelseaPremier League
05/01/20Chelsea 2 - 0 Nottingham ForestFA Cup

Useful links

Advertisement