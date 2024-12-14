How to watch today's Brighton vs Crystal Palace Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Brighton and Crystal Palace, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Crystal Palace head south this Sunday to square off against Brighton & Hove Albion in a much-anticipated Premier League clash. This will mark their first encounter of the current campaign, and the first meeting since February, when Brighton secured an emphatic 4-1 victory over their fiercest rivals at the Amex Stadium last season.

Both teams approach the game in decent form. The Seagulls have suffered only one defeat in their last five outings, while Palace have tasted defeat just once in their last seven league matches. Despite this, the league standings paint a contrasting picture.

After enduring a rocky summer, Palace find themselves teetering just above the relegation zone in 17th place. Meanwhile, Brighton are flying high in seventh, though the table remains tightly packed, with only five points separating fifth from 12th.

For Brighton, securing three points would bolster their ambitions for European football come May. On the other hand, a victory for Palace could prove pivotal, potentially moving them seven points clear of the relegation battle and narrowing the gap to their rivals to just eight points.

How to watch Brighton vs Crystal Palace online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Brighton and Crystal Palace will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free-trial), Sling Blue, and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA Network and Telemundo.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Brighton vs Crystal Palace kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League The American Express Community Stadium

The Premier League match between Brighton and Crystal Palace will be played at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton and Hove, England.

It will kick off at 9:00 am ET/6:00 am PT on Sunday, December 15, for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Brighton team news

Brighton's squad is currently grappling with several injury setbacks. Fullbacks Ferdi Kadioglu (ankle) and Jack Hinshelwood (knee) remain sidelined, while Adam Webster is inching closer to a comeback following a thigh issue. Similarly, James Milner, out with a thigh injury since the 1-1 stalemate against Arsenal in August, is nearing a return to action.

Joel Veltman, who has missed three games due to a muscle problem, could feature against Palace, at least as an option on the bench. Head coach Fabian Hurzeler hinted last week that defender Veltman might be ready for the Leicester match, though he didn't make the squad.

Crystal Palace team news

Crystal Palace, for their part, have endured their fair share of injury woes this season but are beginning to see light at the end of the tunnel. Adam Wharton is on the verge of rejoining the matchday squad after surgery to address a persistent groin problem that has plagued him throughout the campaign. Aside from the England international, only Brazilian midfielder Matheus França remains on the injury list, with his return anticipated sometime after the New Year.

