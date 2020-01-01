Sign him up! Ageless Vardy shows Arsenal the way forward with Aubameyang

The Leicester City star currently leads the Golden Boot race and is showing no signs of slowing down at 33 as he prepares to face the Gunners

If want to see a perfect example of why they should agree to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s contract demands , then they will get one on Tuesday.

Jamie Vardy, so often the scourge of the Gunners in recent years, will be looking to add to the nine goals he has scored in nine appearances against the north London outfit when visit the Emirates Stadium.

His double against Crystal Palace on Saturday took his personal tally to 101 goals in the Premier League and 21 for this season. That is a number that puts him two ahead of Aubameyang in the race for the Golden Boot .

More teams

It has been another remarkable season for the former international, and the fact that it has come at the age of 33 makes it even more impressive.

Should Vardy go on to finish as the top-flight’s top scorer, he would be the oldest player to do that since Ronnie Rooke did it for Arsenal at the age of 37 in 1948.

The most exciting thing for Leicester fans is that despite now being one of the elder statesmen in the Premier League, Vardy does not look like winding down anytime yet - as his goal tally this season proves.

“For me, [having Vardy] is like having two players up front because of his work and his threat,” said Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers.

“People sometimes ask me, ‘Why don’t you play with two strikers?’ Well, when you have the likes of [Vardy] and Luis Suarez, who I had at , it’s like having two.”

The four-year contract Vardy signed in August 2018, when aged 31, is proving to be a fine piece of business by Leicester. He has scored 39 goals in 71 matches in all competitions since putting pen to paper and has barely missed a match due to injury.

For Arsenal, who are approaching decision time when it comes to Aubameyang, the Premier League winner must be viewed as a reason why the Gunners should waste no time securing their own top scorer to a new contract.

“I would like to see where Leicester would be today without Vardy in the last three years,” said Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta ahead of Tuesday night’s meeting at the Emirates.

Arteta is desperate to keep hold of Aubameyang, and that is no surprise when you look at his goalscoring record since he moved to Arsenal from in January 2018.

The Gabon international has scored 63 goals in 102 games for the Gunners, while also contributing 14 assists. In the Premier League he has netted 51 goals in 80 appearances. No player has reached that mark quicker for the north London club .

“A player that is able to score as many goals as he's done in that short space of time tells you everything about the importance that he has for us,” said Arteta, after Aubameyang brought up his Premier League half-century against last week.

“We need players that can make the difference at any moment in every game and in different competitions.

“What he's achieved, to be the (fastest) to score 50 (in the Premier League) in the history of this football club, tells you everything about his mentality and the way he works every day. Hopefully we can keep him here for a longer period.”

The problem for Arteta is he is not the man handing out the contracts. He can have his say, but ultimately it will be head of football Raul Sanllehi’s decision whether to offer Aubameyang the sort of deal that will convince him to stay.

Talks between all parties are said to be progressing, although a firm offer has yet to be made to the striker and one is unlikely to arrive until the season finally comes to an end in a few weeks' time.

The Arsenal hierarchy are well aware of what Aubameyang brings to the team, but they must weigh up whether handing a 31-year-old a long-term deal is wise at a time when the club’s finances are in a perilous state.

They have been burnt by Mesut Ozil and cannot afford for a similar situation to happen again.

But as Vardy has shown, age does not have to mean a downturn in form, and Aubameyang is not showing any signs of slowing up just yet.

He is as consistent as ever in front of goal, still has his pace and rarely misses a game through injury. Since the start of last season he has made 88 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal - no player has made more.

So the comparisons with Vardy are clear, something Arteta even points out himself when discussing the need to secure Aubameyang to a new contract.

“I think it is a really good example to consider at least,” said Arsenal’s head coach. “And, as well, both players are always available.

“They are players that are so resilient and they are able to play 50, 55 games every year and they have been scoring in a consistent way. That’s why I don’t doubt Auba.”

Simply put, there is no reason to doubt the Arsenal striker. He guarantees you goals and barring serious injury, he will continue to score for some time yet.

If he is willing to stay and there is a deal to be done, it would be madness for Arsenal to start counting their pennies on this one . Given the relatively small transfer fee they would receive if he were to leave, deciding to sell Aubameyang this summer would make little sense financially, even if he is out of contract next year.

Whatever money is brought in would have to go on signing a replacement, and there are no guarantees he would hit the ground running and be able to fill the void left by such a prolific marksman.

Sometimes it is better to stick with what you know. Leicester did that with Vardy and that contract he signed at 31 has proved to be money well spent.

Arteta will be hoping that those sitting in the directors' box on Tuesday night take notice.