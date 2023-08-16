Transfer curveball! Liverpool strike shock deal for Stuttgart midfielder Wataru Endo after missing out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia to Chelsea

Liverpool have agreed a surprise deal for Stuttgart midfielder Wataru Endo, who is now set to undergo a medical ahead of a £16 million ($21m) move.

Endo wants to make move

Given perimission to travel to Merseyside

One year left on deal in Germany

WHAT HAPPENED? After missing out on the signings of both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia this summer, Liverpool have struck a swift agreement to sign the 30-year-old Japan international, according to Fabrizio Romano.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jurgen Klopp's side have lost experienced midfield duo Jordan Henderson and Fabinho already in this window. Endo would therefore provide a further option for the Reds in the middle of the park, after missing out on key targets in the past seven days.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Endo joined the German club in the summer of 2020 from Belgian Pro League side Sint-Truiden and made a total of 40 appearances in 2022-23, scoring six goals and laying on a further five assists. He also boasts a total of 50 caps for Japan.

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Merseysiders drew their opening game of the season 1-1 with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. They face Bournemouth this weekend at Anfield in their second outing of the campaign.