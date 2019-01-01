Tottenham secure €60m deal to sign Real Betis star Lo Celso

The Argentine will head to the Premier League as Spurs complete another major midfield signing

have reached a deal to sign midfielder Giovani Lo Celso in a deal worth €60 million (£55.4m/$67.4m).

Goal can confirm that the Spanish outfit are set to announce the international's departure on Wednesday evening after a breakthrough was made in the negotiations between the two clubs.

Lo Celso has been a target of Tottenham's all summer after his impressive loan spell at Betis from last season.

Betis took up the option to pay the €25m (£21.6m/$28.2m) clause to secure the 23-year-old's services at the end of the campaign, and are now set to more than double their money in the space of three months.

The Argentine made a total of 45 appearances for the Spanish side during his loan campaign, scoring 16 goals for the club as Real Betis finished 10th in .

Prior to his loan spell, Lo Celso had featured 54 times over three campaigns with PSG having joined from Rosario Central in 2016.

He was a key fixture for the club throughout the 2017-18 season, making 48 of those 54 appearances as PSG won the domestic treble.

Lo Celso has also earned 18 caps for Argentina, having featured at the 2018 World Cup and this summer's Copa America as well as at the 2016 Summer Olympics.

The midfielder made six appearances for Argentina at the Copa America, starting four while providing a goal in a 2-0 win over .

He becomes Spurs' second major midfield signing of the summer, following Tanguy Ndombele.

Article continues below

The Frenchman made the move from this summer for a club-record £65 million ($79m) fee, becoming Spurs' first major signing since bringing in Lucas Moura in January 2018.

Tottenham, runners-up and fourth-place finishers in the Premier League last season, have seen Kieran Trippier and Vincent Janssen leave the club as the only major exits this summer.

Spurs will open their Premier League campaign on Saturday against before a faceoff with reigning Champions in the second match of the season.