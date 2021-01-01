Spurs mocked by official partner Dulux for empty trophy cabinet - minutes after sponsorship deal announced

The paint suppliers jokingly responded to number of comments on social media - before hastily deleting the posts

Tottenham's partnership with Dulux has not got off to the best of starts, with the paint company mocking the Premier League club over their empty trophy cabinet within minutes of a deal being announced.

Spurs have gone 13 years without landing major silverware, and hope Jose Mourinho will bring that barren run to a close in 2021 with the Carabao Cup final with Manchester City on April 25.

For now, they remain a figure of fun to some, with Dulux opting to indulge in some ill-advised banter with fans on social media after agreeing to become an official supplier to the north London giants.

What has been said?

After Spurs revealed that they were entering into another partnership, it did not take long for a supporters to start making suggestions about where paint cans could be stored. Dulux responded by posting a fake advertisement for an "unused trophy cabinet".

When another pointed out that Tottenham can keep any paint supplies in said cabinet because they "don't seem to put anything else in there", Dulux responded again by saying: "Don't be silly, surfaces should be dust free before painting."

The jokes continued to flow. Another saw Dulux asked if the firm's iconic Old English Sheepdog mascot could play at centre-back, with the response offered: "He might do a better job."

The tweets in question have since been deleted.

What was the last trophy that Spurs won?

Having given themselves a shot at glory in this season's League Cup, Tottenham will be looking to recpature the last prize that they claimed.

With Juande Ramos calling the shots back in 2008, Spurs beat Chelsea as Jonathan Woodgate grabbed an extra-time winner to wrap up a 2-1 success, with Dimitar Berbatov's second-half penalty having cancelled out Didier Drogba's opener.

