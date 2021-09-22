Solskjaer frustrated by slow start as Manchester United crash out of Carabao Cup

The manager saw his side fall 1-0 to West Ham despite having 27 shots at Old Trafford on Wednesday night

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was left frustrated by yet another slow start from Manchester United, and the manager said the team's recent struggles need addressing after the Red Devils were knocked out of the Carabao Cup.

Man Utd were undone by a ninth-minute goal from Manuel Lanzini, which proved just enough for West Ham to take down their hosts in a 1-0 win at Old Trafford despite Solskjaer's men firing off a whopping 27 shots.

The loss is Man Utd's second in three games, having already lost to Young Boys to start the Champions League, and Solskjaer says there's a lot that needs fixing in the weeks to come.

What was said?

"Lacking a goal. A slow start again and that needs addressing," he told Sky Sports. "They got a goal and after that we played well for long periods, gave it a go and stats don't mean anything. When you have 27 shots the boys have given it a go.

"We built pressure, Mason Greenwood came on and had a good one but sometimes the pressure does not come to anything. He made a positive impact, he was fresh and sharp but it was too little too late. The last six or seven minutes we were going gung-ho and they could have scored a couple."

He added: "You want to go through but it is a long season, we gave it a good go. I can't fault them for attitude and we have big games coming up. It is a long journey all season, we have loads of games and keep on doing what we are doing, trying to get results. We are out of this cup which is not great but we will focus for Saturday."

At his press conference later, Solskjaer went on to add: "The first 10 mins we were slow both in and out of poss and that is something we have to address. I wasn't pleased with the start, no, but we can't find ourselves in these situations and expect to get wins, we need to start games better."

Article continues below

What's next?

United are set to face Aston Villa at Old Trafford this weekend, with Solskjaer's side currently sitting level with Chelsea and Liverpool atop the Premier League with 13 points from five games.

They willll then look to kickstart their Champions League campaign on Wednesday as they host to Villarreal

Further reading