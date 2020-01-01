‘Salah & Mane will be knocking on Klopp’s door’ – Liverpool stars want to play every game, says Murphy

The Reds may be on the brink of landing the Premier League title, but there are still important individual accolades to be chased down by star turns

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will be “knocking on Jurgen Klopp’s door” once wrap up a Premier League title triumph, says Danny Murphy, with there no chance of key men wanting to take in another break.

A three-month hiatus has already been taken in by star turns at Anfield this season, with the coronavirus outbreak forcing teams across the world into a period of lockdown.

A welcome return to competitive action has now arrived, with the schedule restarted in on June 17, and Liverpool have moved ever-closer to securing a first top-flight crown in 30 years.

That line will be crossed at some stage in the near future, allowing long-awaited celebrations to be taken in on Merseyside – albeit at a safe social distance as fans still cannot attend games.

It has been suggested that Klopp may look to tinker with his selections once another piece of major silverware was been wrapped up, with another opportunity presenting itself to blood youngsters and give minutes to those on the fringes of the fold.

Murphy, though, cannot see prominent figures on Merseyside agreeing to step aside.

While collective success has been enjoyed, there are a number of important individual accolades still to be chased down – including the Golden Boot and notable Premier League records.

With that in mind, former Liverpool midfielder Murphy expects key men in Klopp’s squad to keep pushing for as many outings as possible.

He told Match of the Day: "If they were in the , I'd understand [resting players] more.

"But if I'm Mo Salah and I'm going for the golden boot or Mane or Trent [Alexander-Arnold, on track to challenge for the record of most assists in a Premier League season], I'd be knocking on [Klopp's] door saying I want to play these last few games.

"You want to be a part of the greatest team in Premier League history."

Liverpool have already sent a number of records tumbling in 2019-20, and there are still more to aim at.

became the first side in English football to reach the 100-point mark when easing to a title win in 2017-18, but Klopp’s side have the potential to end the current campaign on 107.

The Reds will be back in action when facing City on July 2, with it possible that their coronation as Premier League kings will have been confirmed by then.