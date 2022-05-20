‘Wash your mouth’ - Richarlison in 1:37am rant at Carragher after Everton secure Premier League survival

Everton forward Richarlison has launched an early-morning rant at Jamie Carragher, with the Toffees star telling the Liverpool hero to “wash your mouth” after coming in for criticism during the succesful bid for Premier League survival at Goodison Park.

Frank Lampard’s side got over the line as they recovered from falling two goals behind to edge out Crystal Palace 3-2 in a thrilling contest on Merseyside.

It was 1:37am before Brazil international Richarlison took to social media to revel in that triumph, with the 27-year-old taking aim at Carragher over comments made about his supposed on-field theatrics.

What did Richarlison say to Carragher?

Richarlison posted: “@Carra23 wash your mouth before you talk about me and everton and I don't respect you.”

Richarlison was responding to commentary from Carragher during Sky Sports’ coverage of the Merseyside derby in April, during which he said of the South American: “Honestly, get up, every week I watch him play like that! Get up, carry on. He’s been down three times already, [there’s] nothing wrong with him.”

After seeing a replay of the incident in question, Carragher added: "Maybe looking at the challenge on Richarlison, maybe I was being a little bit harsh on him.

“Maybe he just goes over on his ankle. [But] he just goes down so much in the game, he’s gone down twice already in this game where you’re not quite sure he needed to.”

Did Richarlison help Everton to Premier League safety?

While questions may have been asked of his contribution to the cause by Carragher, Richarlison has remained a key man for the Toffees this season.

He has registered 10 goals and five assists across all competitions, with six of those efforts coming in his last nine games.

