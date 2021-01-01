Pulisic: I could have done better with chances against Sheffield United

The USMNT player faces a fight to earn the trust of Thomas Tuchel and did himself few favours in the FA Cup quarter-final tie on Sunday afternoon

Christian Pulisic has admitted that he could have been more clinical in Chelsea’s 2-0 FA Cup win over Sheffield United.

An own goal from Olivier Norwood gave Thomas Tuchel’s side a first-half lead in that encounter, but the Blues spurned chance after chance before Hakim Ziyech made the game safe with his second in as many matches.

By that stage, Pulisic had been replaced, having had four shots without finding the net.

What was said?

Pulisic admitted that he was disappointed not to find the target with the opportunities he had, telling BBC Sport: “They are a good defensive side as well. I had a few chances myself that I could have done better with but in the end we got the two goals.

“It was a good result. We have a confident bunch of guys and when you go on a streak like this you feel good, you feel like we can beat anyone, so it is a good feeling.

“They didn't make it easy on us. We knew they had quality and we had to suffer a bit in the second half but it was another clean sheet and a good performance.

“We knew it was going to be uncomfortable with a bit of pressure but we had to be strong and defend so in the end I was happy.”

The bigger picture

Pulisic has been linked with a possible move away from Chelsea as he has struggled to impose himself under Thomas Tuchel. He has yet to find the net after his former Borussia Dortmund coach took over.

The season as a whole has been disappointing for the American, who has only two goals and two assists to his credit.

