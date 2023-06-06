PSG sack head coach Christophe Galtier with Julian Nagelsmann set to be drafted in as his replacement

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly sacked head coach Christophe Galtier, with Julian Nagelsmann set to be drafted in as his replacement.

Galtier leaves PSG

Informed of club's decision on Tuesday morning

Delivered Ligue 1 title but failed in Europe

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Le Parisien, PSG's football advisor Luis Campos informed Galtier of the club's decision on Tuesday morning, with an official announcement set to follow. Galtier only lasted one season in the hot seat at Parc des Princes, despite delivering the 2022-23 Ligue 1 title, as he faced fierce criticism following the team's round of 16 Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Galtier became PSG's seventh permanent manager since their Qatari takeover in 2011 when he was appointed on a two-year contract last summer. The French giants managed to retain their Ligue 1 crown under the Frenchman, finishing one point ahead of second-placed Lens, but they regressed on the European stage as he struggled to bring the best out of superstar names like Lionel Messi and Neymar. Galtier also faced allegations of racism in April, stemming from his time in charge at Nice, and gradually lost the faith of club bosses as PSG finished their latest campaign with a whimper.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Former Bayern Munich boss Nagelsmann is the frontrunner to fill Galtier's shoes in the Parc des Princes dugout, with Foot Mercato reporting that the German is in advanced talks with PSG officials. Nagelsmann, who has been out of work since being ruthlessly sacked by Bayern in March, could be joined at the club by Arsenal legend Thierry Henry. The Qatari ownership have identified Henry as the ideal candidate to serve as Nagelsmann's assistant, as he previously held the same position alongside Roberto Martinez with the Belgian national team.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

(C)GettyImages

WHAT'S NEXT FOR PSG? Galtier is not the only man who will be heading through the exits at Parc des Princes this summer. PSG have also confirmed the departure of Messi, with the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner thought to be eyeing a return to Barcelona as a free agent. He has also been strongly linked with moves to Saudi Arabia and MLS, but has not yet announced where he will be playing his football next season. Sergio Ramos will be departing when his contract expires at the end of the month too, and Neymar is said to be pushing for a transfer after being targeted by PSG ultras outside his home.