More tension at PSG! Luis Enrique pushing club for as many as six new signings before transfer window closes including Harry Kane

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spanish coach is pushing the Ligue 1 champions to sign at least five players and six if Marco Verratti leaves the club this summer. He wants two wingers, a midfielder, a goalkeeper and preferably Kane from Tottenham Hotspur, according to Sports Zone.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The English captain remains a priority for Enrique who is hopeful of signing him due to his cordial relationship with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy. But Kane could possibly head to Bayern Munich this summer as the player prioritises a move to Bundesliga over Ligue 1.

AND WHAT'S MORE: PSG are also eyeing a move for Manchester City's Bernardo Silva as Enrique sees the Portuguese as a midfield replacement in case Verratti decides to leave the club. The Italian is closely linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? The Ligue 1 giants will be next seen in action in a pre-season friendly against Inter on July 31.