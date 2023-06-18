Peter Drury is coming to Sky Sports! Much-loved commentator to replace Martin Tyler on Premier League coverage - but he's not leaving NBC

Peter Drury has been appointed as Sky Sports' new lead commentator, taking over the position left vacant by Martin Tyler.

WHAT HAPPENED? Tyler, 77, left his role at the end of the season as Sky opted not to renew his contract. As a result, there is a need to appoint a new lead commentator to their coverage of the Premier League and Drury, who currently works for NBC Sports in the United States, has been chosen as the man to take over the microphone, Sky have announced.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Drury will not leave his role with NBC as both Sky and the US broadcaster are owned by Comcast, and the commentator will focus on one game a week; he will either broadcast on a game on Sunday, Monday or in midweek.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Tyler is not actually retiring and may look to find a new role at a different channel, but Drury has now been confirmed as his replacement.

WHAT NEXT? Sky are gearing up for the new season and will again air the majority of Premier League games, alongside TNT Sports and Amazon Prime.