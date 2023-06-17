Legendary commentator Martin Tyler to leave Sky Sports and Geoff Shreeves in the firing line as broadcaster brutally cuts half of its football reporting team

Harry Sherlock
Martin TylerGetty
Premier League

Martin Tyler will leave Sky Sports ahead of the new Premier League season while long-serving reporter Geoff Shreeves is in the firing line.

WHAT HAPPENED? Sky Sports are embarking on a major cost-cutting exercise, per the Daily Mail, and Tyler has now announced his departure from the broadcaster. The 77-year-old has been the voice of Premier League football for decades, and has spent 33 years working for Sky, commentating on such moments as Sergio Aguero's historic, last-minute, league-winning goal for Manchester City in 2012, and David Beckham's late equaliser against Greece to send England to the 2002 World Cup.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sky are reported to have let go of half of their football reporting team, and Shreeves has been told that he must take a significant pay cut if he wants to stay, having spent 31 years as a reporter, often interviewing players directly after matches, and conveying injury news to the commentary team from his spot pitch-side.

WHAT THEY SAID: The Telegraph carries a statement from Tyler, in which he says: “In my humble opinion, the huge corporation Sky is today has stemmed from Sky Sports’ innovative and inspired coverage of the Premier League. It has been a privilege to play a small part in the broadcasting history of the greatest league in the world. Along the way I have worked alongside legions of wonderful professionals in all aspects of the television industry. I thank them all for their support and expertise. It has been an honour to be a member of a very gifted team.”

WHAT NEXT? Sky will be searching for a new lead commentator for the first time since 1990 as they aim to replace Tyler ahead of the start of the new season.

