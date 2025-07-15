‘There’s going to be people, and footballs’ - Ted Lasso Season 4 filming update as Hannah Waddingham sees Jason Sudeikis ‘exhume’ AFC Richmond like a ‘beloved dog’

Hannah Waddingham has delivered a Ted Lasso Season 4 filming update after seeing the popular Apple TV+ show “exhumed” like a “beloved dog”.

WHAT HAPPENED?

It appeared as though the award-winning production had run its course when a third series came to a close in 2023 - with Lasso jetting back to his native United States after enjoying an eventful spell coaching in England.

THE GOSSIP

After several months of speculation, it has been confirmed that Lasso will be returning to streaming services around the world. The title character, played by show writer Jason Sudeikis, has moved into the women’s game - meaning that new characters and storylines are on the way.

Article continues below

Getty Images

WHAT WADDINGHAM SAID

With cast and crew on board, filming was due to get underway at some point this summer. Waddingham’s latest comments suggest cameras are yet to get rolling, as she told Entertainment Tonight: “We are going to be filming. And there’s going to be people in it. And footballs.”

Waddingham added that her character - Richmond owner Rebecca Welton - will be “in a far happier place” when Ted Lasso hits the small screen once more, with a love story seemingly on the cards.

DID YOU KNOW?

Fans across the globe are delighted to see Lasso being brought back, with Waddingham telling Variety of the show’s rebirth: “It feels like it was the most beautiful, beloved dog that was buried, and now we’ve exhumed it, and I am here for it.

“I was hankering and hankering and hankering and hankering to see where Rebecca had gone, where she was going to. She’s my girl. She’s in my bloodstream, so I’m thrilled that it’s been exhumed.”

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR TED LASSO?

No release date has been set for Season 4 of Ted Lasso, amid talk of there being even more series to come, but an exciting and humorous script is in place that should provide plenty of entertainment for those that are being allowed to ‘Believe’ once more.