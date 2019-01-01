NxGn: Callum Hudson-Odoi named among world's top five teenagers

The Chelsea winger is in contention for first place in our 50-strong list of the best players in the world born on or after January 1, 2000

We don't yet know who will win the 2019 NxGn but we can confirm that Callum Hudson-Odoi is among the top five!

On Wednesday, Goal will unveil its annual countdown of the 50 best under-19s in world football, with the players rated in terms of first-team experience, potential and overall ability by experts from 42 editions across the world.

This edition's cut-off point is January 1, 2000, making the 18-year-old Hudson-Odoi one of the obvious contenders for the No.1 ranking.

Having helped win the Under-17 World Cup in 2017, the jet-heeled winger was given his senior professional debut at by former manager Antonio Conte last year.

The Italian may have departed during the summer but Hudson-Odoi didn't go anywhere, with Conte's compatriot and successor Maurizio Sarri having taken an immediate shine to the youngster.

Indeed, Hudson-Odoi was arguably the big success story of Chelsea's pre-season tour, so Sarri immediately ruled out a loan move for the London native, whom he said was destined to become "very famous", very quickly.

The former boss wasn't wrong, either. Hudson-Odoi's pace and trickery have already made him a fan favourite at Stamford Bridge and, on Monday, he received his first call-up to the England senior squad.

However, Chelsea now face a fight to keep a hold of their academy product, whose sensational performances – particularly in the – attracted the attention of , who lodged a bid for his services during the January transfer window.

The Bavarians have already vowed to return with another offer in the summer, while Chelsea remain hopeful of persuading Hudson-Odoi to commit his future to the club.

"We want him to stay," team-mate and fellow winger Willian said recently. "He’s a great talent. A great player. We tell him all the time to stay here.

"We don’t want him to leave. He can become one of the best players for Chelsea and one of the best players in the world in the future."

Obviously, it's difficult to say what will happen next but at least we do know that the versatile forward is set for a top-five finish in the 2019 NxGn!

But can Hudson-Odoi claim the main prize? Find out at 1300CET on Wednesday, when the full list is revealed!