Chelsea winger Hudson-Odoi added to England squad for Euro 2020 qualifiers
Comments()
Getty Images
Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has been called up to the England squad for Euro 2020 qualifiers against
The 18-year-old was initially included in the England Under-21 squad and was expected to make his debut for The Young Lions in friendlies against Poland and Germany.
However, shortly after joining up with Aidy Boothroyd's squad he was told to instead join up with Gareth Southgate's senior side at St George's Park.
Meanwhile, Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has pulled out of the squad through injury.
The 23-year-old is the fourth player to withdraw from the squad following John Stones, Fabian Delph and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
More to follow...