'It feels like we're all children' - Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes admits why he 'hates' playing against Manchester City

Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes has admitted that he "hates" playing against Manchester City as "it feels like we're all children".

WHAT HAPPENED? Pep Guardiola's side had a remarkable 2022-23 season where they bagged the treble after piping Arsenal to the Premier League crown to lift their fifth title in six years. Their juggernaut continued to roll in the FA Cup as they brushed aside eternal rivals Manchester United 2-1 at Wembley before edging past Inter in the Champions League final in Istanbul.

Although Newcastle held the champions to a 3-3 draw at St. James' Park, the Magpies were humbled 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium in the reverse Premier League fixture. Guimaraes was so overwhelmed by City's domination that he has compared playing against them to children going up against professionals.

WHAT THEY SAID: “We know that Manchester City is a step above all teams in England, with all due respect. It’s the worst game when we play there, I hate it," he said while speaking to the Charla podcast on YouTube. "It feels like we’re all children and they’re professionals. It’s horrible. It feels like they’re playing with 15 players, and we’re playing with seven. You look and say, ‘Wow, there are so many blue guys.’ It’s unbelievable. And they’re all crazy good. Sometimes we talk, the coach asks: ‘Press the right side, the left side…,'

“Against Manchester City, how do you play?! You go out there and let them score right away… It’s very difficult, there are so many good players."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City became the first English side to win the treble since the Red Devils managed to achieve the feat under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1998-99. Erling Haaland scored a record-breaking 36 goals in the league and ended up netting 52 times across all competitions to lead City's charge in attack.

WHAT NEXT? Guimaraes will return to action in a pre-season friendly against Gateshead, while Manchester City will take on Bayern Munich in Japan on July 26.