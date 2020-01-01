Mount admits to Chelsea faults in battle for ‘number one’ spot as Blues fluff their lines

Frank Lampard’s expensively-assembled side have suggested they could be challengers this season, but they need to cut out costly mistakes

Mason Mount admits that need to cut out costly mistakes in order to be “pushing for number one” in the Premier League chart.

The Blues invested heavily during the summer transfer window as they sought to force their way back into title contention.

A slow start was not entirely unexpected, as a number of big-money additions found their feet in west London.

Inconsistency has remained an issue for some, but Chelsea have shown in patches that they can be a match for the very best in the domestic game.

Frank Lampard has sought to play down their claims to the ultimate prize, with that message reiterated after a disappointing 1-0 defeat at .

Mount concedes that the Stamford Bridge outfit let themselves down on Merseyside, with important areas for improvement highlighted during a testing trip to Goodison Park.

The international told Chelsea’s official website: “We know we didn’t start well enough, we didn’t start like we have been playing recently and then we got punished. From 1-0 down it is a difficult game, so we have to look at how we started and correct that for the next game.

“These things happen sometimes, but we want to be pushing for number one and we can’t start like that. We know that.



“We have to look at where we went wrong and really try to correct it for the next game because the games come thick and fast and it’s another away game so we need to ready for that.”

Mount came as close as anyone in a Chelsea shirt to finding a breakthrough at , with a late free-kick cannoning back off the post.

Reece James also struck the woodwork as Lampard’s sought a leveller, but there was to be no end product from the Blues.

That proved to be a source of frustration for Mount and Co, but struggles in the final third have been few and far between for Chelsea this season and they are already switching focus to a meeting with at Molineux on Tuesday.

“We are always going to create but in this game we didn’t put them away,” Mount added.

“But that is sometimes how it goes and we have to look towards the next game.”