‘Havertz & Werner have Chelsea playing with nine men’ – German forwards savaged by Cascarino

The former Blues striker believes two proven performers will come good in English football, but says they flopped badly in a defeat at Everton

Timo Werner and Kai Havertz are still searching for a spark at , with Tony Cascarino claiming struggles in their latest outing had the Blues “playing with nine men”.

Big money was invested in two internationals over the summer.

Frank Lampard knew what he was buying into after seeing two proven performers thrive on a stage.

Werner and Havertz have already reached the top of the game, but still have plenty of potential to unlock at the ages of 24 and 21 respectively.

Chelsea are hoping to be the ones to benefit from undoubted ability, with Cascarino expecting expensive assets to come good in time.

Werner has shown flashes of the predatory instincts that have made him so prolific across his career to date, while Havertz has been held back by unfortunate spells on the sidelines.

Neither looked like bursting into life during a 1-0 defeat for the Blues at , with their lack of contribution to the collective cause considered to have held Lampard’s side back.

Former Chelsea striker Cascarino told talkSPORT of two players scratching around for form: “Timo Werner struggled, he hasn’t scored for six games. I saw him against and I thought he was really poor.

“He’s devastatingly quick and he’s got a goal record, I expect him to get one at Chelsea too.

“He found it very difficult [at Goodison Park]. Kai Havertz, too, was absolutely on the fringe of the game – and he’s another very talented player.

“It felt like, at times, they were playing with nine men. They just didn’t make anything happen. [Olivier] Giroud didn’t get any service.

“ handled the game brilliant, [Carlo] Ancelotti showed his experience in the way he set up his team.

“Allan and [Abdoulaye] Doucoure were superb, they marshalled it well and they did a job.

“Chelsea are dangerous, they’ve shown how good they can be offensively. I thought [Christian] Pulisic would play, but for some reason he didn’t make the bench.

“Credit to Everton, I thought Alex Iwobi played really well, so did Mason Holgate.”

Chelsea need Werner and Co to start firing if they are to remain in Premier League title contention, with Lampard’s team set to return to action on Tuesday when taking in a trip to Wolves.