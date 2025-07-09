This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
MLS All-Star Game history: All-time results, rosters, MVPs

Explore MLS All-Star Game History Results, Rosters, and MVPs all in one place.

The MLS All-Star Game is one of the most unique and celebrated traditions in North American soccer. Since its inception in 1996, the annual exhibition match has evolved into a showcase of the league’s top talents, bringing together global stars and fierce international opposition.

Whether it's East vs. West, MLS vs. European giants, or North America’s best taking on Liga MX’s elite, the MLS All-Star Game has offered thrilling encounters and memorable moments year after year.

Here’s a detailed look at the history of the MLS All-Star game, including all-time results, recent rosters, MVP winners, and the global icons who’ve graced the event.

All-time MLS All-Star game results

The first-ever MLS All-Star Game was held in 1996, featuring the Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference format. Over the years, the structure has evolved to enhance competitiveness and international appeal. Since 2005, the MLS All-Stars have regularly faced high-profile international clubs, including Chelsea, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and Atlético Madrid.

YearMatchVenue
1996MLS East 3–2 MLS WestGiants Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
1997MLS East 5–4 MLS WestGiants Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
1998MLS USA 6–1 MLS WorldCitrus Bowl, Orlando, Florida
1999MLS East 4–6 MLS WestQualcomm Stadium, San Diego, California
2000MLS West 4–9 MLS EastColumbus Crew Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
2001MLS West 6–6 MLS EastSpartan Stadium, San Jose, California
2002MLS All-Stars 3–2 MLS All-StarsRFK Stadium, Washington, D.C.
2003MLS All-Stars 3–1 GuadalajaraHome Depot Center, Carson, California
2004MLS East 3–2 MLS WestRFK Stadium, Washington, D.C.
2005MLS All-Stars 4–1 FulhamColumbus Crew Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
2006MLS All-Stars 1–0 ChelseaToyota Park, Bridgeview, Illinois
2007MLS All-Stars 2–0 CelticDick's Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City, Colorado
2008MLS All-Stars 3–2 West Ham UnitedBMO Field, Toronto, Ontario
2009MLS All-Stars 1–1 (3–4 p) EvertonRio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, Utah
2010MLS All-Stars 2–5 Manchester UnitedReliant Stadium, Houston, Texas
2011MLS All-Stars 0–4 Manchester UnitedRed Bull Arena, Harrison, New Jersey
2012MLS All-Stars 3–2 ChelseaPPL Park, Chester, Pennsylvania
2013MLS All-Stars 1–3 RomaSporting Park, Kansas City, Kansas
2014MLS All-Stars 2–1 Bayern MunichProvidence Park, Portland, Oregon
2015MLS All-Stars 2–1 Tottenham HotspurDick's Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City, Colorado
2016MLS All-Stars 1–2 ArsenalAvaya Stadium, San Jose, California
2017MLS All-Stars 1–1 (2–4 p) Real MadridSoldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
2018MLS All-Stars 1–1 (3–5 p) JuventusMercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
2019MLS All-Stars 0–3 Atlético MadridExploria Stadium, Orlando, Florida
2021MLS All-Stars 1–1 (3–2 p) Liga MX All-StarsBanc of California Stadium, Los Angeles, California
2022MLS All-Stars 2–1 Liga MX All-StarsAllianz Field, Saint Paul, Minnesota
2023MLS All-Stars 0–5 ArsenalAudi Field, Washington, D.C.
2024MLS All-Stars 1–4 Liga MX All-StarsLower.com Field, Columbus, Ohio
2025MLS All-Stars vs. Liga MX All-StarsQ2 Stadium, Austin, Texas

As of 2025, the MLS All-Stars have a mixed record, with strong performances in the late 2000s but some heavy defeats in recent years, particularly against elite European sides.

MVPs of the MLS All-Star games

The Most Valuable Player (MVP) award is given to the standout performer of each All-Star Game. Notable MVP winners include: Landon Donovan (2001, 2014), Park-Ji Sung and Bukayo Saka.

YearNameTeam
1996Carlos ValderramaMLS East
1997Carlos ValderramaMLS East
1998Brian McBrideMLS USA
1999PrekiMLS West
2000Mamadou DialloMLS East
2001Landon DonovanMLS West
2002Marco EtcheverryMLS All-Stars
2003Carlos RuizMLS All-Stars
2004Amado GuevaraMLS East
2005Taylor TwellmanMLS All-Stars
2006Dwayne De RosarioMLS All-Stars
2007Juan Pablo ÁngelMLS All-Stars
2008Cuauhtémoc BlancoMLS All-Stars
2009Tim HowardEverton
2010Federico MachedaManchester United
2011Park Ji-sungManchester United
2012Chris PontiusMLS All-Stars
2013Alessandro FlorenziRoma
2014Landon DonovanMLS All-Stars
2015KakáMLS All-Stars
2016Chuba AkpomArsenal
2017Borja MayoralReal Madrid
2018Josef MartínezMLS All-Stars
2019Marcos LlorenteAtlético Madrid
2021Matt TurnerMLS All-Stars
2022Dayne St. ClairMLS All-Stars
2023Bukayo SakaArsenal
2024Juan BrunettaLiga MX All-Stars

The MVP award often highlights not just performance, but global star power, helping promote the league on an international stage.

Recent MLS All-Star Rosters

The MLS All-Star roster is selected based on a combination of fan votes, coach selections, and commissioner picks. Here’s a look at a few recent squads:

2023 MLS All-Star Team (vs. Arsenal)

Coach: Wayne Rooney

Key players: Luciano Acosta, Hany Mukhtar, Josef Martínez, Walker Zimmerman, Thiago Almada

2022 MLS All-Star Team (vs. Liga MX):

Coach: Adrian Heath

Key players: Carlos Vela, Chicharito, Jordan Morris, Diego Fagundez, DeAndre Yedlin

2021 MLS All-Star Team (vs. Liga MX):

Coach: Bob Bradley

Key players: Ricardo Pepi, Nani, Eduard Atuesta, James Sands, Matt Turner

These teams reflect the league's diversity, with stars from North and South America, Europe, and Africa all represented.

