Man Utd to discuss extending Cavani’s contract with 12-month option available on striker

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been pleased with the Uruguayan’s contribution this season and intends to hold talks regarding keeping him on

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Manchester United will be holding talks with Edinson Cavani regarding an extended stay at Old Trafford.

The Uruguayan striker was snapped up by the Red Devils on an initial one-year deal during the summer of 2020, but there is a 12-month option available to them.

Solskjaer is eager to trigger that, having been impressed by the 34-year-old so far, and intends to discuss his future at some stage over the coming weeks.

What has been said?

“I can only say Edinson has done well. I’ve been impressed by him, he’s really gelled in the group and we’ll sit down and speak with him in the near future to see his plans and our plans,” Solskjaer told reporters ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Newcastle.

“It’s a good discussion to have. We always speak to the players and, with his contract situation at the moment, we’re very pleased with what he’s done.”

How has Cavani fared for United?

Cavani, who has been a prolific presence across a distinguished career to date, has wasted little time in making his mark on English football.

He was plucked out of the free agent pool by United, with a record-setting spell at Paris Saint-Germain brought to a close after seven years at Parc des Princes.

Cavani’s 200-goal haul for the Ligue 1 giants makes him their all-time leading scorer and has helped to take him past 400 efforts in total for club and country.

Of that impressive haul, seven strikes have been recorded while at OId Trafford.

He was eased into the fold by Solskjaer, as a Premier League rookie, but has started to nail down a starting berth and contributed two assists alongside his goals.

The bigger picture

Questions were asked of United’s recruitment policy when Cavani was snapped up, with his addition considered to be another example of short-term vision being shown in Manchester.

Article continues below

He has, however, become an important part of Solskjaer’s plans, with his vast experience rubbing off on emerging stars such as Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford.

The Red Devils have also been in need of a proven No.9 to lead their line, with questions continuing to be asked of Anthony Martial’s ability to play that role after previously thriving on the flanks.

Further reading