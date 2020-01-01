Manchester United given Brooks hope by Bournemouth amid talk of £40m move

The Red Devils are said to have turned their attention to the Wales international, and the Cherries will sell if the price is right

have had the transfer door left open by Bournemouth over David Brooks, with new Cherries boss Jadon Tindall admitting all players are available for the right price.

A mass exodus of top talent appears to be on the cards at the Vitality Stadium. With relegation having been suffered out of the Premier League, bigger clubs are circling Bournemouth.

Manchester City have already picked off Dutch defender Nathan Ake in a £40 million deal ($53m), while Aaron Ramsdale has linked up with as their new first-choice goalkeeper.

Other deals are expected, with international striker Callum Wilson among those generating plenty of interest.

Brooks is another catching the eye, with the talented Welsh playmaker having a move to Old Trafford mooted.

It remains to be seen whether United will meet an asking price that is reported to have been set at £40m, as they are also chasing down the likes of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, but Bournemouth will not block the path of anyone who attracts a sizeable bid.

New Cherries boss Tindall has told the Bournemouth Echo: "I think first and foremost there's a lot that's got to happen.

"We as a football club have got a value of what we believe for our players and if that value is met then players have got the opportunity to then discuss with whoever they need to discuss with and then make the decision they feel is right for them.

"But first and foremost, it needs to be right for the football club and once it's right for the football club then, as you've seen in the past, I don't think it's a club that will stand in anybody's way providing that the club's happy with and it meets the valuation of the player.

"Until any offers come in for any players then they remain in Bournemouth regardless anyway. The squad are happy here. They know they're at a fantastic club and it's a club that's going places and want to achieve something this year.

"I think when you've got that purpose as a player where you're going into a season where you're looking to be successful and achieve something, I think it's a great thing to have and people want to be a part of that."