Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard insists he won't be taking Al-Ettifaq job after 'analysing' lucrative offer from Saudi club

Steven Gerrard has insisted that he won't be accepting the top job at Al-Ettifaq after "analysing" the Saudi club's lucrative proposal.

Al-Ettifaq approached Gerrard

Liverpool legend declines offer from Saudi club

Remains a free agent following Aston Villa sacking

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Liverpool skipper continues to be a free agent after he was sacked by Premier League outfit Aston Villa last October following a string of poor results. Al-Ettifaq wanted to make the most of the opportunity and approached Gerrard to become their new manager. The former England international travelled to Saudi Arabia to discuss the details of the offer and, after careful consideration, decided to turn down the lucrative move.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I was invited over there to look at a potential offer, which I did. I have been analysing that over the last couple of days. But, as we stand right now, I won't be taking that offer up," he stated to Channel 4.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gerrard had also been linked with Leicester City after Dean Smith was shown the door following their relegation to the Championship. However, the Foxes announced the appointment of Enzo Maresca last week, with the Italian coach opting to leave his post as assistant coach at Manchester City to embark on a new challenge at the King Power Stadium.

IN ONE PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Gerrard is currently looking for an opportunity to relaunch his managerial career after he guided Villa to just one win in his last nine Premier League games in charge.