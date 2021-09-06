Liverpool give Keita update following Guinea coup which forced World Cup qualifier postponement

The Reds are in "constant contact" with their midfielder as he remains stuck in his homeland during the international break

Liverpool are in "constant contact" with Naby Keita after the Guinea international midfielder was caught up in a volatile political situation that has seen a reported coup d’etat attempted in his homeland.

Unrest in Guinea led to the World Cup qualifying clash with Morocco, due to take place on Monday, being postponed indefinitely.

There are reports of borders being closed, with it yet to be determined when Keita will be cleared to head back to Anfield.

What has been said?

Liverpool are unable to offer any clarity as they ready themselves for a return to Premier League action away at Leeds on Sunday, but they are working on a resolution.

A statement from the Reds read: "We are in constant contact with Naby and have had regular communication via his national team management. We are satisfied that he is safe and well cared for.

"Obviously the situation is fluid and we will maintain regular dialogue with the relevant authorities as we work to get Naby back to Liverpool in a timely and secure manner."

What has happened in Guinea?

The developing situation is unclear, although an unverified video has shown the nation's president Alpha Conde surrounded by soldiers, who claim to have seized power over the country and dissolved the government.

Contrary to those reports, the defence minister is reported by the BBC as having said that an attempted takeover bid has been thwarted following “hours” of heavy gunfire in the capital.

Keita and co were able to play Guinea-Bissau last Wednesday, which ended in a 1-1 draw, but it remains to be seen when they will be cleared to return to action.

