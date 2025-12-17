This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Women's Champions League
team-logoVfL Wolfsburg
AOK Stadion
team-logoChelsea FC Women
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Wolfsburg vs Chelsea Women's Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's Champions League match between Wolfsburg and Chelsea Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wolfsburg Women hosting Chelsea Women brings together two of Europe’s most established forces in the women’s game, renewing a rivalry that has produced several high-stakes Champions League ties in the past decade. 

Both sides typically play proactive, front-foot football, with Wolfsburg leaning on vertical transitions and physicality, while Chelsea build through fluid rotations in attack and a high press. The match is likely to hinge on who controls the wide areas and second balls around midfield, where both teams usually look to create overloads.

USAParamount+
United KingdomDisney+
AustraliaKayo Sports, Foxtel, ESPN, Disney+
IndiaFancode

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

VfL Wolfsburg vs Chelsea FC Women kick-off time

crest
Women's Champions League - Women's Champions League
AOK Stadion

Team news & squads

VfL Wolfsburg vs Chelsea FC Women Probable lineups

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • S. Lerch

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • S. Bompastor

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Wolfsburg team news

Wolfsburg have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their big game against Chelsea in the Champions League. 

Chelsea FC Women team news

Chelsea head into their upcoming clash with Wolfsburg Women with a strong travelling squad. The Blues are well covered defensively with options including Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Sandy Baltimore, Ellie Carpenter, Niamh Charles and Naomi Girma.

In midfield, Keira Walsh anchors a group that also features Erin Cuthbert, Sjoeke Nüsken and Oriane Jean-François, while Chelsea’s attacking unit is led by established stars Sam Kerr, Lauren James and Guro Reiten, supported by Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, Aggie Beever-Jones and Alyssa Thompson.

Form

WOB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
17/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

CHE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

WOB

Last 5 matches

CHE

2

Wins

1

Draw

2

Wins

10

Goals scored

8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

