Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Sparta Prague vs Aberdeen Europa Conference League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Conference League match between Sparta Prague and Aberdeen, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sparta Prague hosts Aberdeen in the UEFA Conference League knockout playoff at epet ARENA on Thursday as the Czech league leaders confront the Scottish Premiership's resilient travelers.

Sparta enters with formidable home dominance, unbeaten in 12 recent European matches at this venue and boasting a high-pressing attack, while Aberdeen counters with gritty away form, often grinding out results through set-pieces and counter-thrusts.  

USAParamount+, Fubo
United KingdomTNT Sports
CanadaFubo, DAZN
AustraliaStan Sport
South AfricaSuperSport, DStv
IndiaSony LIV

Sparta Prague vs Aberdeen kick-off time

Sparta Prague team news

Sparta Prague look set to head into the fixture short-handed, with Magnus Kofod Andersen, Dominik Holý, Elias Cobbaut and Emmanuel Uchenna all expected to miss out through injury.

There is also some uncertainty surrounding Santiago Bocari Eneme.

Aberdeen team news

Aberdeen also have fitness concerns of their own, as defenders Gavin Molloy and Kristers Tobers are both sidelined and unavailable for selection.

