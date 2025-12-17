This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Copa del Rey
team-logoRacing Santander
team-logoVillarreal
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Racing Santander vs Villarreal Copa del Rey game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa del Rey match between Racing Santander and Villarreal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Racing Santander hosts Villarreal in the Copa del Rey Round of 32 at Estadio El Sardinero on Wednesday as the Segunda División promotion hopefuls take on La Liga's technical prowess.

Santander leverages strong home momentum, unbeaten in nine recent matches with consistent scoring, while Villarreal counters with cup experience and fluid attacking play. Expect an open contest where Santander's grit meets Villarreal's quality.    

USAFubo, ESPN Select
South AfricaStarTimes
IndiaFancode

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Racing Santander vs Villarreal kick-off time

crest
Copa del Rey - Copa del Rey

Team news & squads

Racing Santander vs Villarreal Probable lineups

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • J. Lopez

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Garcia

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Racing Santander team news

Jokin Ezkieta’s continued absence is likely to see Plamen Andreev retain his place in goal for the hosts.

Further forward, Asier Villalibre should spearhead the attack once more, with the striker already into double figures for the campaign.

Villarreal team news

The visitors, meanwhile, travel without several attacking options, as Pau Cabanes and Logan Costa are both sidelined with ligament problems.

Gerard Moreno remains unavailable due to a muscle injury.

Form

SAN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

VIL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

SAN

Last 5 matches

VIL

1

Win

2

Draws

2

Wins

4

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

