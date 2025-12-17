This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Copa del Rey
team-logoDeportivo Alaves
team-logoSevilla
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Alaves vs Sevilla Copa del Rey game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa del Rey match between Deportivo Alaves and Sevilla, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Deportivo Alaves hosts Sevilla in the Copa del Rey Round of 32 at Mendizorroza Stadium on Wednesday, pitting a gritty La Liga mid-table side against Sevilla's storied cup pedigree.

Alaves enters with decent recent form, with two wins in their last five games. Sevilla bring attacking flair following a 4-0 splendid win in their previous outing.  

USAFubo, ESPN Select
SpainMoviestar+
GermanyDAZN
IndiaFancode

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Deportivo Alaves vs Sevilla kick-off time

crest
Copa del Rey - Copa del Rey

Team news & squads

Deportivo Alaves vs Sevilla Probable lineups

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • E. Coudet

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Almeyda

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Deportivo Alaves team news

Alaves will again be without Facundo Garces, with the defender still serving a long-standing suspension.

Sevilla team news

Sevilla, meanwhile, have a lengthy injury list to contend with, as Cesar Azpilicueta, Adnan Januzaj, Tanguy Nianzou, Orjan Nyland, Gabriel Suazo and Ruben Vargas are all sidelined by muscular problems.

Marcao is also unavailable, set to miss his fourth successive match due to a foot complaint. Kike Salas is ruled out with a groin injury, meaning he will sit out a Copa del Rey fixture for the first time this season.

Form

ALA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

SEV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

ALA

Last 5 matches

SEV

3

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

11

Goals scored

9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Standings

Useful links

