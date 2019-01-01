Lazio sign Liverpool youngster Adekanye

have confirmed the signing of youngster Bobby Adekanye after he decided against extending his contract on Merseyside.

As reported by Goal in December 2018, Adekanye had informed the club that he planned to run down his existing deal and leave on a free transfer in the summer.

The 20-year-old forward would later publicly confirm his intentions in March 2019, revealing that injuries had curtailed his progress and that he'd made the decision to exit the winners.

"I expected that I would get a chance at Liverpool sooner. Before I came, we talked about it. They said that if I had a good first season, I had a good chance of joining the first team," he told Voetbalzone.nl.

"Due to injury, that did not come true. I had to undergo surgery at the start of my second season and then it is difficult to return."

Adekanye is reported to have signed a four-year contract with the side and has seemingly been given assurances over his particpation in the first team.

More to follow...